* Mideast producers enjoyed decades of dominance supplying
Asia
* Rising supply to Asia from Russia, Latin America, West
Africa
* Some sellers cut prices, extend credit to lure buyers
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Middle East oil exporters are
locked in an increasingly fierce battle for the world's
fastest-growing markets in Asia, as producers worldwide ship
more crude east to compensate for shrinking demand from the
United States and Europe.
The fight for the trillion-dollar Asian oil market has ended
decades of comfortable dominance for Middle East producers, who
faced so little competition that refiners in Asia complained of
being charged a premium of a dollar or so per barrel above what
buyers in Europe or the Americas paid.
The picture has changed as rising U.S. shale supply has
sapped demand in the world's largest crude consumer for the
imports it previously bought from Latin America and West Africa.
In Europe, years of shaky economic performance and increasing
fuel efficiency have shrunk Russia's traditional market.
With nowhere else to expand, producers are pushing for more
sales in Asia. The competition will become even stronger if
sanctions on Iran are lifted in coming months and the million
barrels per day (bpd) in Iranian exports that have been choked
off returns to the market.
Under sanctions, Iran fuelled the competition by offered
discounts, easy credit and free shipping to keep oil flowing. If
sanctions are lifted, it may have to be even more aggressive to
regain market share.
Amid these shifting market pressures, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Wednesday to consider
adjusting its output target of 30 million bpd.
With oil prices well above $100 a barrel, OPEC is likely to
leave the target unchanged for now, say delegates who will
attend the meetings in Vienna.
"These market dynamics - rising Iraqi output, increase in
non-OPEC production, particularly in North America, and the
potential return of Iran over the longer term - are going to put
downward pressure on oil futures and OPEC producers will face an
increasing challenge going forward," IHS oil consultant Victor
Shum said.
Iran's shrinking supply has facilitated Iraq's expansion,
providing Baghdad with ready made markets. Iraqi output is
rising as international energy companies repair the damage
wrought on its industry during years of sanctions and war.
Oil sales are paying for Iraq's reconstruction and, seeking
to sell every barrel available, officials are playing hardball.
"We'll do our best to market the maximum amount of oil. We
don't want to leave our available oil idle," a senior Iraqi
official told Reuters, declining to be identified as he was not
authorised to talk to the media. "So good luck to everybody."
Iraq will become China's second-largest supplier in 2014 if
it succeeds in exporting the volume of crude it has committed to
supply. Chinese firms have signed up for 882,000 bpd of Iraqi
crude in 2014, up 68 percent from 2013.
A steep cut in prices for its main export crude Basra Light
helped Iraq pass Iran to become China's fifth-largest supplier
in 2013. Iraq has charged buyers a discount between 40 cents and
$1.10 a barrel below Saudi's Arab Medium, down from premiums to
the Saudi grade a year ago, according to Reuters data.
Besides price cuts, Iraq also compensated some of its term
customers for demurrage - shipping costs incurred while waiting
to load crude at congested terminals, trade sources said.
BEYOND IRAN
Other Gulf neighbours have also ceded market share to Iraq.
Baghdad wrested a supply contract for a new refinery in China
away from Kuwait in early November.
Iraq should be wary of price competition, said one Kuwaiti
source, since the country needed to secure money for long term
development. "They may gain share in the short term but they
should look at the long term," said the Kuwaiti oil source.
Kuwait has, however, been forced to cut prices itself,
valuing its export crude in December at the steepest discount in
nearly four years to Saudi's Arab Medium, Reuters data showed.
Kuwait may also follow Iraq and Iran's lead in offering
extended credit to Indian refiners.
In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) has made an unprecedented move to encourage more
buyers by selling cargoes with no stipulated destination for the
first time in 2014.
ADNOC is also offering its customers the flexibility to load
oil from the UAE's Fujairah port, which is outside the Strait of
Hormuz and cheaper for shippers than sailing through the strait
to the oil port of Jebel Dhanna.
HIGH STAKES
The stakes are high for exporters reliant on oil revenues to
finance growing national budgets. They have to find a balance
between retaining market share and steady income.
Despite more aggressive sales tactics, OPEC is likely to see
its market share fall. In its annual oil outlook, the group said
it could lose almost 8 percent of the market in the next five
years to shale and other competing supply sources.
"The current oil price is at a level that producing
countries want to maintain," said a trader with a Chinese
refiner. "But the market is long so they need to fight for
market share."
SAVINGS
The flip side of the competition between Middle East
exporters is that Asian refiners are benefiting from cheaper oil
bills.
Iraq and Kuwait have offered to extend the payment period
for crude to 60 days from 30 days. That extra month of credit
could save Indian refiners, for example, close to $300,000 a day
on the nearly 1 million bpd of Iraqi and Kuwait crude they buy,
one Indian refining source said.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London; Writing by
Manash Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb)