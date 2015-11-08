DUBAI Nov 8 OPEC Secretary General Abdullah
al-Badri said that despite uncertainties, OPEC members were
ready to make the necessary investments to respond to the
world's future energy needs.
Badri also said that a wave of project cancellations and
deferrals in the industry was a "clear demonstration that wide
price fluctuations have a detrimental effect on investments and
can sow the seeds of future instability", in a statement on the
International Energy Forum's website.
The secretary general said he saw Asia oil demand rising to
almost 46 million barrels per day by 2040, an increase of nearly
16 million barrels per day from 2015.
Oil-related investment requirements between now and 2040 are
estimated at about $10 trillion, he said.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)