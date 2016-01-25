* OPEC sec-gen urges non-OPEC to help tackle excess supply
* OPEC evaluating whether to hold emergency meeting
* Iraq aims to raise oil output further this year
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 25 OPEC officials said on Monday the
oil market was poised to start rebalancing itself after prices
sank to their lowest since 2003, a sign the exporter group will
stick to its policy of not cutting supplies without help from
rival producers.
Oil prices have collapsed to below $28 a barrel this month
from $100 in mid-2014 on a supply glut. The drop gained impetus
after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in
late 2014 shifted strategy to defend market share, not prices.
The price drop has started to slow the development of
relatively expensive supply sources such as U.S. shale oil and
forced companies to delay or cancel billions of dollars worth of
projects, putting some future supplies at risk.
"We expect that we will go through one more downturn cycle
of oil price. But we will recover. The market is definitely
going to balance itself because today's oil price is not
sustainable whatsoever," Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed
al-Sada told a conference in London.
Speaking at the same conference, OPEC Secretary-General
Abdullah al-Badri said he also saw reason for optimism, citing
forecasts for further growth in global oil demand in 2016 and a
contraction in non-OPEC supply.
"We already see some signs that supply and demand
fundamentals will start to correct themselves in 2016," Badri
said at the conference at Chatham House.
Earlier, Badri said OPEC and non-OPEC producers needed to
work together to tackle an excess of oil inventories so prices
can recover and investments in new fields begin.
So far, major non-OPEC producers such as Russia have refused
to work with OPEC by cutting supplies, although Oman and
Azerbaijan have expressed willingness to do so.
"It is vital the market addresses the issue of the stock
overhang," Badri said. "This is now central to the return of a
balanced market."
EMERGENCY MEETING?
The price slide has squeezed income in producing nations and
is particularly painful for OPEC members such as Venezuela, who
depend heavily on oil income and lack the capacity to pump more.
Venezuela has requested OPEC hold an emergency meeting to
discuss steps to prop up oil prices. But OPEC's Gulf members
including Saudi Arabia, who led the 2014 policy shift, have
opposed earlier calls for emergency meetings.
The Qatari minister, whose country holds OPEC's rotating
presidency this year, said the request was being considered
although he declined to say if he was in favour.
"We received a request and oil ministers are discussing
that," he said. "It is being evaluated."
While non-OPEC supply is expected to fall this year, output
from OPEC could rise following the lifting of sanctions on Iran,
Iraq's plan to further expand supplies and no sign of Saudi
Arabia cutting back from near-record levels.
Iraq may further raise oil output in 2016, reaching levels
as high as 4 million barrels per day (bpd) from the country's
south, a senior Iraqi oil official, who asked not to be named,
said on Monday.
Iraq has been producing from its southern fields around
3.7-3.8 million bpd in recent months.
