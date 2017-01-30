* OPEC cuts, Chinese output drop impact sour crude
* China snaps up medium and heavy Angolan cargoes
* Russia's Urals gain on European lack of sour oil
By Libby George and Olga Yagova
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's
surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the
market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the
most sought after barrels.
From China to the United States to the shores of West
Africa, the fastest-selling oil this year has been the so-called
"heavy" or "sour" grades with a higher proportion of sulphur,
which can make road fuels toxic and usually has to sell at a
discount to other grades.
Instead, eager buyers are outbidding each other for sour
barrels, even as higher-quality light crude sits unsold,
creating dramatic changes in the typical cargo movements and
giving sellers of Russian, Angolan and sulphur-rich U.S. oil an
edge over those with lighter oil.
"On the whole, there is a lack of medium and sour crude,
which is leading (buyers) to look for alternatives," said Ehsan
Ul-Haq, analyst with KBC.
The biggest cause is the deal led by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, to slash 1.8 million bpd from
global output from January in an effort to end a two-year excess
that has pummelled prices.
The only two large OPEC producers of desirable "light"
crude, Libya and Nigeria, were exempt from the cuts, meaning
virtually all the lost barrels were sour.
At the same time, oil output in China, which is
disproportionately sour, fell by nearly 7 percent in the first
11 months of 2016 due to investment cuts, while production in
Colombia, another sour crude producer, fell sharply last year.
While heavy oil can be harder to process, some refineries,
particularly those in Asia, are built to run it. Others need
sour crude in order to mix with other oil in order to maximize
equipment.
The scramble to replace the Saudi, Chinese and other sour
barrels has turned price dynamics on their head.
"The sour crude is really very, very valuable," said Andrew
Wilson, head of energy research with BRS Brokers. "I would
expect Europe to be in a pretty big deficit of sour crude for a
few months."
Angola's March oil exports, which are largely medium and
heavy, nearly sold out in just a week; BRS data showed Angolan
loadings for China hit 16 million barrels in the week to Jan.
20, compared with just six in the prior week.
Prices for sour Urals crude in northwest Europe hit parity
with light CPC Blend as Polish, Finnish and Dutch refineries
locked down cargoes. Even heavy U.S. crude oil Southern Green
Canyon found a Japanese buyers due to the shortfall, while
grades such as Mars could also head east.
Still, some traders warned that the strength could stop
abruptly if the OPEC cut deal disintegrates - or if key members
choose not to comply.
"Everything is so mysterious and uncertain with this OPEC
deal, so it may work both sides: now it supports sour grades,
but eventually we may see a totally different effect," one
trader in European market said.
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston, Catherine Ngai
in New York and Florence Tan in Singapore, editing by David
Evans)