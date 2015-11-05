RIYADH Nov 5 OPEC is likely to stick to its
no-cut oil output policy when it meets in December if major
producers from outside the group are not willing to help in
reducing supplies, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate said on Thursday.
Oil prices are under pressure as crude and refined products
inventories are higher than the five-year average, but that is
likely to improve next year, the Gulf delegate told Reuters.
Demand for crude is healthy and it expected to remain strong
next year despite concern over China's economy, the delegate
said.
"It is a difficult situation for OPEC to cut alone then
others increase their production," the delegate said. "If
non-OPEC did not cooperate, OPEC is likely to keep its policy
unchanged."
Saudi Arabia led a shift by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in November 2014 to defend market
share against competing supplies, rather than cut output to prop
up prices.
Some OPEC members are trying to bring major non-OPEC
producers, such as Russia, on board to cut, but so far efforts
have not succeeded in convincing Moscow and others to work with
OPEC.
It is also hard for OPEC to reverse its policy shift,
championed by Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter,
particularly at a time when both Iran and Iraq are gearing up to
boost their exports.
The comments by the Gulf delegate suggested big policy
changes are unlikely at the next OPEC meeting on Dec. 4 unless
non-OPEC producers change their stance.
"Commercial stocks are higher than normal, for both crude
and products. This is really what is keeping the prices from
taking off," the delegate said.
"The expectation now with oil production from many areas
such as in the United States and North Sea will go down, stocks
will start going down by early next year," he said.
"When you start seeing stocks going down, you will start
seeing prices going up," the delegate added.
Oil is trading below $50 a barrel, less than half
its level of June 2014.
The International Energy Agency has forecast that oil demand
growth would slow next year and a potential increase in exports
from Iran would counter slowing output from the United States
and other countries outside OPEC, keeping the market over
supplied.
Chinese growth for the third quarter is expected to fall
below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
But the Gulf delegate said that GDP should not be the only
measure for crude demand, but other factors should be considered
such as employment and income increases.
"Demand in China is not changing because of slower economic
growth," the delegate said, adding that oil demand in the United
States may continue to grow next year.
Riyadh says the strategy is working and OPEC officials point
to stronger growth in world oil demand since the policy shift
and to slower growth in non-OPEC supply. Crude exports from
Saudi are on the rise from a 2014 low.
