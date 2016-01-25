QUITO Ecuador supports a proposal for an emergency OPEC meeting in the face of slumping oil prices, Oil Minister Carlos Pareja told Reuters on Monday.

"We want a new meeting to see if we can make a decision together, but it has to be a decision made by all of us," Pareja said.

Senior OPEC and Russian oil industry officials stepped up vague talk on Monday of joint action to remedy one of the worst supply gluts in decades, while Saudi Arabia signalled its resolve to allow the market to balance itself.

