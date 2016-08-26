DUBAI Aug 26 OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed
Barkindo sees a growing understanding inside and outside the oil
producers' group that action is needed to manage crude
production in order to support prices, he said in remarks
published in London-based newspaper Al-Hayat.
He told the newspaper: "There is growing realisation within
OPEC and outside that producers inside and outside must take
more proactive stands in relation to production management in
order to complement traditional market forces."
"We have seen where the approach of non-intervention in
prices since 2014 has led," he said in remarks published in
Arabic.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on
Sept. 26-28.
Asked about the possibility of an agreement on freezing
production levels, he said: "Nothing is impossible in the
current situation, and I know that no country in OPEC is immune
to low prices."
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Jason Neely)