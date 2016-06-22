* Gulf OPEC members don't oppose resurrecting freeze talks
* Oil faces downside risk if Nigerian, other outages
resolved
* Iran nears pre-sanctions output, still not ready to freeze
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers may consult at Sept forum
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, June 22 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak has a contrarian message for those who question
the wisdom of freezing global levels of oil output.
Despite the collapse of talks on restraining production
among OPEC and non-OPEC members earlier this year, he thinks the
discussions were a success that might soon be repeated.
"It (the build-up to the meeting) paved the way for a
reversal of negative trends in the oil markets," Novak told
reporters last week after meeting OPEC member Venezuela's oil
minister Eulogio del Pino.
"We have seen a large amount of short positions being closed
while long positions have been opened," Novak said in reference
to speculative bets - shorts - in the market that prices will
fall, and the opposite - longs - that they will rise.
The statement is important as oil ministers often talk about
oil supply, demand and balance but rarely touch on how market
speculators - dominated by hedge funds - build their positions.
Oil has risen to $50 a barrel, up 85 percent from a
12-year low reached in January as supply outages in Nigeria and
Canada reduced the need to prop up prices. At its most recent
meeting, in June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries made no change to its pump-at-will output policy.
As del Pino begins another campaign to freeze global output
later this year, watching price levels and the market mood will
be key to gauging when top producers might step up cooperation -
even if only verbally - despite mutual distrust.
So far, OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia has signalled it
wants to avoid another drop in oil prices. Energy Minister
Khalid al-Falih has said the kingdom will prevent shocks by
adding extra barrels to an already oversupplied market.
The rationale behind the move is simple.
Sources familiar with the matter say Riyadh does not want
prices to fall again because of fiscal pressures at home and as
it fears that a drop in oil investment around the world could
lead to acute shortages and price spikes.
The world's top oil exporter is likely to keep its output
relatively stable in coming months in what one source called "a
confidence-building exercise" with Iran and non-OPEC producers -
in case a joint deal is needed.
Saudi Arabia kept its crude production steady in May, while
supply figures were higher as it pulled out more barrels from
storage to meet seasonal domestic demand.
"WINTER RISKS"
OPEC member Iran has been the main stumbling block for a
freeze as it insists it will be ready for joint action only once
it regains output levels seen before the imposition of now-ended
Western sanctions.
Del Pino told Reuters last week that Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh had told him Iran should reach desired output
levels of 3.8-4.0 million barrels per day by September, making a
deal on production restraint more likely.
The International Energy Forum, which groups producers and
consumers, meets on Sept. 26-28 in Algiers. Qatar said OPEC
members had agreed to hold talks on the sidelines.
Iranian sources say cooperation is possible but depends on
where the market stands in September when OPEC and non-OPEC
producers meet in Algeria, two months before OPEC's next formal
discussions in Vienna on Nov. 30.
"We should look at the magnitude of the surplus in the
market. At the moment, it is ambiguous because of the production
disruptions in various countries. Maybe in a couple of months it
will be more clear," said a source familiar with Iranian
thinking.
A senior OPEC delegate said: "Gulf countries will support
any cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC."
"(But) it's too early to say now whether anything will
happen in Algeria."
A number of OPEC delegates are concerned prices could weaken
during the rest of the year as some of these barrels return.
This came a step closer on Tuesday as Nigerian officials said
militants and the government had agreed a ceasefire.
"The problem is with the supply side - it will depend on
Iranian production, U.S. shale, Libya and Nigeria," said another
delegate. "If the production of all these four goes up, then the
second half will be a lower-price session."
Russia's Novak, whose country is not in OPEC, also said he
feared price weakness this winter.
"Demand growth is falling and some volumes could return to
the market after outages ... If prices begin to fall steeply
again, then we will be able to and should continue
consultations," Novak said.
Most observers believe though that even if agreed, any deal
to freeze output would be a weak agreement compared to previous
attempts by OPEC to cut output.
For veteran OPEC watcher Jamie Webster, the group would need
more incentives than just a low oil price in order to reduce
production.
The period of strong output growth among OPEC countries must
be complete and the U.S. shale sector has to show it is
inadequate at raising or lowering supply in accordance with
short-term market needs, Webster said.
