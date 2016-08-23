* Iran close to pre-sanctions oil output
* Producers to meet at Sept. 26-28 forum in Algeria
* Russia waiting for internal OPEC agreement, says source
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Aug 23 Iran is sending positive
signals that it may support joint action to prop up the oil
market, sources in OPEC and the oil industry said, potentially
aiding efforts to revive a global deal on freezing production
levels at talks next month.
OPEC's third-largest producer has been boosting output after
the lifting of Western sanctions in January. Tehran refused to
join a previous attempt this year by OPEC plus non-members such
as Russia to stabilise production, and talks collapsed in April.
Though Iran has not yet decided whether to join a new
effort, Tehran appears to be more willing to reach an
understanding with other oil producers, the sources said.
Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino last week toured
oil-producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran to rally
support for a deal. Despite rising this year, oil at around $49
a barrel is less than half its level of mid-2014.
"Iran is reaching its pre-sanctions production level soon
and after that it can cooperate with the others," said a source
familiar with Iranian thinking after del Pino's visit to Tehran.
"In general, Iran prefers more actions from the OPEC side
rather than just freezing at the maximum production level of all
members. If this freezing issue helps prices to improve, Iran by
positive words of support, will help."
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are due to meet informally in Algeria next month on
the sidelines of the International Energy Forum. Russia is also
expected to attend the IEF.
Venezuela, whose economy has been hit hard by the oil price
collapse, has for months sought to rally producers towards an
agreement to limit production. Del Pino was in Tehran on Aug. 15
before flying to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Iran confirmed its participation in the OPEC meeting in
Algeria, an OPEC source said on Tuesday.
'POSITIVE SIGNS'
Russia, which in April was ready to freeze production, now
wants to see an internal agreement among OPEC before it commits
to rejoining an initiative.
"Negotiations are ongoing. I see positive signs coming from
OPEC 'majors'," said a senior industry source familiar with the
discussions, referring to Riyadh and Tehran.
"Russia wants to see an OPEC agreement before committing
anything. So (OPEC members) are busy among themselves
formulating an agreement."
OPEC sources say Iran's participation in a production pact
has been the main stumbling block in reaching a deal.
The previous attempt to freeze output at January levels
collapsed in April after Saudi Arabia said it wanted all
producers, including Iran, to join the initiative.
Tehran insists it will be ready for joint action only once
it regains pre-sanctions output of 4 million barrels per day
(bpd). It pumped 3.6 million bpd in July, OPEC figures show.
But since the appointment of Khalid al-Falih as Saudi energy
minister in April, Riyadh has taken a softer tone towards Iran
at OPEC. The group is likely to revive freeze talks in September
as Saudi Arabia appears to want higher prices.
Besides Iran, output levels in Nigeria and Libya could also
complicate reaching a deal. While Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia
have reached record production since April, Nigeria's hit its
lowest in more than two decades due to attacks on oil sites.
Libya is pumping a fraction of its pre-conflict rate.
"The difficult question for all will be defining the freeze
- at what level of production. Agreeing a number may be a
challenge - unless they all agree to allow some form of
flexibility?" the senior industry source said.
An OPEC source from a main Middle East oil producer agreed.
"Freezing output now is difficult, everyone is raising
production. And even if, and I am saying 'if' ... we agreed to a
freeze, no one will commit to stick to it," the source said.
