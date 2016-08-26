(Adds more quotes and background)
DUBAI Aug 26 Iran will help other oil producers
stabilise the world market so long as fellow OPEC members
recognise its right to regain lost market share, the country'
oil minister said on Friday in remarks made ahead of next
month's meeting of the oil exporters group.
Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, boosted output after
Western sanctions were lifted in January, and had to refused to
join OPEC and some non-members in an accord earlier this year to
freeze production levels.
"Iran will cooperate with OPEC to help the oil market
recover, but expects others to respect its rights to regain its
lost share of the market," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as
saying by the oil ministry's news agency SHANA.
Asked about an oil output freeze plan, Zanganeh said that
Iran supports any effort to bring stability to the market.
Tehran insists it will be ready for joint action only once
it regains pre-sanctions output of 4 million barrels per day
(bpd). It pumped 3.6 million bpd in July, OPEC figures show.
Zanganeh said Iran had no role in instability of the oil
market, as the crisis happened when Tehran's exports were less
than 1 million bpd.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on
Sept. 26-28.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)