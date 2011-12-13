* Price hawks will accept 30 mbpd * Venezuela wants cuts to make room for Libya to return * Saudi 10 mln bpd a signal that Riyadh in charge By Daniel Fineren and Ramin Mostafavi VIENNA, Dec 13 OPEC's leading oil price hawks on Tuesday sought a face-saving compromise on a new 30-million barrel-a-day production target for the cartel, near current output. The deal is designed to restore credibility to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after talks fell apart in June and left it without its normal self-imposed output constraints. Price hawks Venezuela, Iran and Algeria have decided not to argue for a target below 30 million bpd but want Gulf Arab producers, including Saudi Arabia, to make room for the restoration of Libya's supply over the course of 2012. "We think there is enough oil in the market and that as Libyan oil production recovers the countries which supplied additional barrels have to reduce their production again below current levels," said Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez. "It's not necessary to move the production," he said, in reference to current supplies. OPEC experts on Monday recommended that it fix collective production at 30 million barrels daily for the first half of 2012. That volume would meet demand and rebuild lean stocks by 650,000 bpd over the period, OPEC forecasts. SAUDI SHOWS WHO'S BOSS Since OPEC's failure to do a deal in June, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have opened the taps to keep oil prices in check. Brent crude traded near $108 a barrel on Tuesday, off a year-high of $127. Price hawks want to keep it above $100. "We are very worried about the economic situation. We are very worried about the growth estimates for next year, particularly in the euro zone and the North American economy," said Ramirez. The Gulf Arabs, concerned about the impact of high prices on global growth, would prefer a lower price. The UAE said recently that $80-$90 would be ideal. Since June's acrimonious failure to reach agreement on a Saudi-led proposal, Saudi Arabia has pushed output to its highest in decades. Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi announced on his arrival in Vienna that output had topped 10 million barrels daily, a signal to OPEC that he is in charge. "We want an OPEC with credibility, Saudi Arabia can continue increasing production but we would rather have an agreement," said an OPEC delegate. (additional reporting Alex Lawler, Humeyra Pamuk, Amena Bakr, writing Richard Mably, editing by William Hardy)