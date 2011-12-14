VIENNA Dec 14 OPEC oil producers gathered
on Wednesday for a meeting that is expected to reset a
production limit for the first time in three years and settle an
argument over output levels in Saudi Arabia's favour.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
ministers will consider a new supply target of 30 million
barrels daily, roughly in line with current production.
"I think so, this is good," Angolan Oil Minister Jose de
Vasconcelos said of the proposed 30 million bpd deal ahead of
the meeting.
The expected agreement would put a cap on output for all 12
OPEC members for the first half of the year, keeping supply near
3-year highs.
Ministers may also discuss, but are thought unlikely to
settle, individual national quotas.
When OPEC met in June it failed to reach an agreement on a
higher supply limit, leaving Saudi Arabia free to open the taps
to compensate for lost Libyan supply.
Oil ministers from the two biggest producers and main
protagonists in June, Saudi Arabia and Iran, met face to face on
Tuesday. "We had a friendly chat," said Iranian Oil Minister
Rostam Qasemi. "Everything is OK."
Price hawks Iran, Venezuela and Algeria, all of whom already
pump at full capacity, want to keep oil prices above $100 a
barrel. Brent crude traded at just over $109 on Wednesday.
"We think the present level is appropriate for producers and
consumers," Algerian Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi said of oil
prices.
The hawks are seeking a commitment from Saudi and its fellow
Gulf Arab producers Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to make
room for the restoration of Libya's supply so that collective
production does not balloon over the course of 2012.
(additional reporting, writing Richard Mably)