US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW DELHI Dec 15 Current low oil prices will not continue and will change in a few months or a year, OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday, adding that any decision by the United States to export oil will not have further impact on prices.
Speaking in New Delhi, he also said the oil producers' cartel was looking for reasonable and fair prices.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mayank Bhardwaj)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)