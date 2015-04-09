* OPEC policy of holding output steady not helping -oil min
* OPEC needs to discuss output levels before next meeting
-oil min
(Adds detail, quote)
By Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose
BEIJING, April 9 The Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be able to "coordinate itself"
to accommodate Iran's return to oil markets without causing a
price crash, Bijan Zanganeh, Iran's oil minister, said on
Thursday during a visit to Beijing.
Iran, once the No.2 exporter of OPEC, hopes to boost its
exports by as much as one million barrels per day (bpd) in just
two months if a final agreement is reached with world powers on
its nuclear programme and sanctions are lifted.
But with oil markets still oversupplied, OPEC members should
discuss crude production levels before the group's next meeting
in June, Zanganeh said.
"It seems [OPEC's strategy of not cutting output] does not
work well, because prices are coming down," Zanganeh said. "We
haven't witnessed stable situations on the market."
Benchmark oil prices are running more than 50
percent lower than in June last year, partly because OPEC has
followed Saudi Arabia's lead in refusing to cut output to shore
up crude markets.
Zanganeh arrived in Beijing just one week after Tehran and
the world powers reached an initial framework nuclear deal to
discuss oil sales and Chinese investments in Iran. It's his
first visit to Beijing since taking on his current role two
years ago.
Higher sales to China, Iran's biggest oil client and trade
partner, would likely be in the cards with any lifting of
sanctions. Iran also hopes to resolve differences with Chinese
energy companies on oil and gas projects in the Islamic
republic, so that production can be ramped up again quickly.
Iran's oil exports have been cut by more than half to around
1.1 million bpd from a pre-2012 level of 2.5 million bpd, with
the loss of oil income making it difficult to invest in new
development and pay for the equipment and services needed to
keep its production operating smoothly.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)