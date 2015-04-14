April 14 The Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries should cut its target daily production of oil by at
least 5 percent, or approximately 1.5 million barrels, Iranian
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Lower oil prices have caused pain for OPEC's less wealthy
producers, including Iran, but top exporter Saudi Arabia has
been the driving force behind a policy of refusing to cut
output, currently at 30 million barrels per day, and instead
defending market share.
"We believe this amount should be cut by at least 5
percent," Zanganeh was quoted as saying at a news conference on
Tuesday by Shana, the Oil Ministry's official news site.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati)