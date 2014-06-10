(Recasts with field details, output plans)
VIENNA, June 10 Iran put OPEC on notice of its
plans to raise output swiftly with the help of foreign investors
immediately after any lifting of sanctions imposed over its
nuclear programme.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Iran could increase oil
exports by 500,000 barrels per day immediately after any lifting
of sanctions.
"Very quickly we can increase by half a million and after a
couple of months we can increase it to 700,000 barrels per day,"
he told reporters ahead of OPEC's Wednesday meeting.
He said Iran could pump 4 million bpd in less than three
months after any lifting of restrictions.
Zanganeh said he planned to meet with some foreign oil
companies while in Vienna but declined to name them.
He said Tehran would offer oilfields, projects and its final
investment contract to foreign oil companies in November in
London, pushed back from an original scheduling of the event
for April.
The main priority will be rehabilitating of existing aging
oilfields - Ahwaz, Aghajari, Gachsaran, Marun and Bibi Hakimeh
which together make up more than 80 percent of Iran's total
output, Zanganeh said.
Iran's talks with six major powers on curbing its nuclear
programme in exchange for an end to Western sanctions could be
extended for six months if no deal is reached by a July 20
deadline agreed by all parties, a senior Iranian official said.
in Geneva.
When asked how Iran would react if sanctions were not
lifted, Zanganeh replied: "We entitle ourselves to increase our
output with any way we can."
Ministers said they expected OPEC to keep its output ceiling
unchanged on Wednesday, and Zanganeh echoed that view.
"I don't think it's a matter of challenge within OPEC," he
said.
"Yes, everyone is happy with this situation," Zanganeh said
when asked his view on the current oil market. "It seems that
the producers and consumers are in a good situation."
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Peg Mackey, editing by William
Hardy, Vienna OPEC newsroom)