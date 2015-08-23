(Adds delegate quote, details, background)
DUBAI Aug 23 Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan
Zanganeh, said on Sunday that holding an emergency OPEC meeting
may be "effective" in stabilising the oil price, Iran's oil
ministry news agency Shana reported.
Algeria said earlier this month that the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries could hold an emergency meeting to
discuss the drop in oil prices but other OPEC delegates said no
meeting was planned.
"Iran endorses an emergency OPEC meeting and would not
disagree with it," Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran, according
to Shana.
U.S. oil prices fell below $40 a barrel on Friday
for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis, pressured by
signs of oversupply in the United States and weak Chinese
manufacturing data.
OPEC is not due to meet until Dec. 4.
While OPEC rules say a simple majority of the 12 OPEC
members is needed to call an emergency meeting before then, some
OPEC delegates say a meeting is unlikely unless Saudi Arabia is
in favour.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and other Gulf
states pushed OPEC's strategy shift last year to defend market
share rather than cut output to support prices.
Relatively wealthy, they are better able to cope with low
oil prices than Iran, Venezuela or African members.
OPEC delegates see little chance of the exporting group
diverting from its policy of defending market share, although
the latest drop in prices is starting to sour the business mood
even in Saudi Arabia.
