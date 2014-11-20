* Oil minister says Iran will defend its market share
DUBAI, Nov 20 Iran will double its oil exports
within two months if sanctions against it end, Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh told official news agency IRNA.
Zanganeh said he will talk with top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia about market share when OPEC meets next week, IRNA said
on Thursday
Iran currently exports around 1.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) of oil. At OPEC's June meeting Zanganeh said Iran could
increase oil exports by 500,000 bpd immediately after any
lifting of sanctions and could pump 4 million bpd in less than
three months after.
"The countries in the south of the Persian Gulf are
interested in keeping their market share and a decrease in
market share will be difficult," Zanganeh told IRNA.
"Under no circumstance, will we reduce our global market
share, even by one barrel."
Analysts said it will take longer for Iran to ramp up
exports, noting that sanctions on its energy sector may be the
last to be lifted if the system is dismantled.
"Zanganeh is being too optimistic in his assesessment," said
Dubai-based oil analyst Amir Handjani. It could take anywhere
between three to five years to raise Iran's oil production to
four-five million bpd, he said.
The Vienna OPEC meeting on Nov. 27 will be one of the most
important in years. Some in the producing group have called for
a supply cut to support oil prices which have fallen by over 25
percent since July.
Iran is in talks with six major powers on curbing its
nuclear programme in exchange for an end to Western sanctions.
But a comprehensive deal by a Nov. 24 deadline appears unlikely,
a U.S. official has said.
In the past two weeks, Zanganeh has visited Gulf Arab states
Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to win
support for action to stabilise oil markets.
He also held talks in Tehran with Venezuela. Both OPEC
members need a higher oil price to balance their budget than
Gulf Arab oil producers.
On Sunday, Zanganeh accused some countries of making up
excuses to justify their refusal to stabilise prices by cutting
output.
Mohammad Al Sabban, a former senior advisor to Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi, said he expected OPEC to keep its output
ceiling of 30 million bpd unchanged.
"Given the short time to coordinate not only within OPEC but
also with non-OPEC, a rollover is going to be the best
compromise," he told Reuters.
