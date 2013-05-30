VIENNA May 30 Baghdad and a group led by
Italy's Eni have agreed to cut the planned output
target at Iraq's Zubair oilfield to allow this southern giant to
pump more for a longer period.
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Thursday
Baghdad is lowering plateau production rates at core southern
oilfields in line with a more realistic target of 9 million
barrels per day (bpd), versus an original 12 million to be
reached by 2017.
"Eni agreed a new plateau for that field ... the new plateau
for Zubair will be 850,000 barrels a day," said Luaibi ahead of
a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries. The original target was 1.2 million bpd.
Eni, U.S. Occidental Petroleum Corp and South
Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop
Zubair, now pumping around 270,000 bpd. The consortium is
expecting to invest $18 billion in Zubair.
Iraq has signed multi-billion dollar deals with
international oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell
, Exxon and BP, to develop fields in the
south, where most of its crude is produced.
The country needs to boost output to strengthen its position
as OPEC's second-biggest producer, but infrastructure
bottlenecks and attacks on its northern export line have slowed
growth.
Its oilfields are now pumping 3.1 million bpd, said Luaibi,
steady versus last month.
New plateau levels are also being negotiated with BP at
Rumaila and Exxon Mobil at West Qurna-1, said the oil minister.
Luaibi also said output from the southern Majnoon oilfield,
operated by Shell, would start initial output of some 100,000
bpd in the coming days. Flows are expected to reach 175,000 bpd
by the end of the year.
Further north, development of the Badra oilfield, near the
border with Iran, faces delays after Schlumberger stopped
drilling due to tough conditions, said Luaibi.
He expects the oilfield, operated by Russia's Gazprom Neft,
the oil arm of Gazprom, to start up early next year.
Last year Gazprom Neft also acquired interests in two blocks
in Iraqi Kurdistan despite Baghdad's opposition to international
oil firms developing fields in the autonomous region.