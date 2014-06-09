* Iraq starts 2014 with record-high exports, then slowdown
* Iran readying improved terms for investors post-sanctions
* Rising Iranian, Iraqi output pose challenge for OPEC
* OPEC meets on Wednesday
By Alex Lawler
VIENNA, June 9 A full lifting of sanctions on
Iran could spark new rivalries within OPEC as Tehran seeks to
reclaim its rank as No. 2 producer from former foe Iraq.
The two neighbours both aim to expand supplies in the next
few years, which could make life difficult for the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries if surging output from
outside the group forces OPEC to consider cutbacks.
Baghdad got off to a galloping start this year, ramping up
production to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) and lifting
exports to a record 2.8 million bpd in February, nailing its
position as OPEC's second-biggest producer behind Saudi Arabia.
"It's a race for capacity. They may be neck and neck for the
next few years, but my money is on Iraq pulling away from a
trailing Iran," said Peter Wells of geological consultancy
Neftex, who has worked in Iran.
Deteriorating security has reversed early gains, but Iraqi
output of around 3.2 million bpd is still up on 2013 and Baghdad
is targeting about 4 million by year-end including the
autonomous northern Kurdish region.
Iran, more confident after a partial lifting of Western
sanctions, has squeezed out more oil to pump 2.8 million bpd.
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has vowed to return Tehran to its
No. 2 slot as soon as sanctions are fully lifted.
Oil experts say rates could surge to 3.5 million bpd within
six months of Tehran being fully unshackled - although the
prospects for a final deal between Iran and Western powers may
be some way off. Even so, that may not be enough for Iran to
overtake Iraq.
"Iran's infrastructure is old but functional. The biggest
issues affecting production growth are likely to be bureaucracy
and logistics," said a senior oil company source.
"It will be difficult for Iran to surpass Iraq on a
sustainable basis in less than two years and more likely
three."
IRAQI EXPANSION
The world's biggest oil companies have been expanding Iraq's
southern fields - Rumaila led by BP, West Qurna-1 run by
Exxon Mobil and Zubair operated by Eni - since
2010 when they signed a series of service contracts with
Baghdad.
That revival has gained momentum with the start-up of
Lukoil-operated West Qurna-2, considered the world's
second-largest untapped deposit, and additional oil from
Majnoon, where Royal Dutch Shell is in charge.
But Big Oil could also be tempted by the riches of
neighbouring Iran, once sanctions are lifted. To woo them,
Tehran has worked up a vastly improved version of its former
buy-back investment contract.
Iranian officials say their terms are far more attractive
than Iraq's.
"There will be no shortage of companies wanting to help. And
if the new upstream terms become clear in the course of this
year it would cut the negotiating time," said a senior oil
executive from a Western oil company.
Foreign oil companies at work in Iraq's oilfields have long
complained about slim margins, red tape and contract delays. But
they are unlikely to give up on Iraq in favour of Iran.
"There are quite a few companies committed to Iraq right
now. You don't just drop everything and leave after you've built
up a local organisation and made investments," said an executive
from a Western oil company involved in Iraq.
"But when Iran does open up, it will put more pressure on
Iraq to ensure their terms are competitive."
Both straddle huge reserves of oil - Iran the world's
fourth, Iraq the fifth - but Iraq may have the advantage when it
comes to extracting them.
"Iraq is building up mostly from new fields with potential
to exceed 8-9 million bpd by 2025," said Wells.
"Iran's capacity - built mainly from old fields plus
Azadegan/Yadavaran - is likely to be restricted to around 4.5
million bpd. This could be achieved by 2019 if sanctions are
removed this year and projects are awarded quickly."
There are major risks for both OPEC members when it comes to
tapping their reserves.
For Iraq, internal conflicts, torturous bureaucracy and
spiraling unrest pose major challenges. Exports and production
since March have been cut by at least 200,000 bpd by attacks on
Iraq's northern pipeline to Turkey.
For Tehran, the danger is that sanctions continue to be
applied or that internal politics will stymie the process once
the measures are removed.
OPEC, meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, expects its market
share to come under pressure in the next few years as the U.S.
oil boom and other competing sources boost rival supply, making
it harder to accommodate rising Iraqi or Iranian output without
a hefty cutback by Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates.
"Iran should be able to get well above 3.5 million barrels
per day in a relatively short time from sanctions being lifted,"
said Samuel Ciszuk, analyst at the Swedish energy agency.
"And with Iraq's recent and continued growth that could be
an interesting challenge for OPEC to handle."
