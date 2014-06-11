(adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, June 11 Iraq's southern oil export
facilities, currently its only export outlet, were secure, with
shipments now running at around 2.6 million barrels per day, Oil
Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Wednesday.
An al Qaeda splinter group seized control of the northern
Iraqi city of Mosul on Tuesday, putting security forces to
flight in a spectacular show of strength against the Shi'ite-led
Baghdad government.
"All our exports now are from the Basra terminal in the
south - and it's a very, very safe area," Luaibi told reporters
ahead of an OPEC meeting. Iraq's northern export pipeline, which
connects to a Turkish terminal, has been out of action since
March after a bomb attack.
Luaibi also said there was better chance of agreement
between the central government and the Kurdish region due to the
situation in Mosul.
