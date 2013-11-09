NEW DELHI Nov 9 Kuwait's oil minister said on
Saturday he expected OPEC to keep its crude oil output target
unchanged at its next meeting.
Kuwait is a member of OPEC, the producer group that pumps
more than a third of the world's oil. It will meet next on Dec.
4 in Vienna to decide whether to adjust its output target.
Mustapha al-Shamali, who is also Kuwait's deputy prime
minister and is visiting New Delhi as part of a delegation led
by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad
Al-Sabah, also said Kuwait was not concerned by rising supplies
of U.S. shale oil.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
expects global demand for its crude to fall in the next five
years because of increasing supplies outside the 12-member group
from the boom in shale energy and other sources, according to
its annual World Oil Outlook published on Thursday.
