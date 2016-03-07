QUITO, March 7 Latin America's major oil exporters, including Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, will meet in Quito on Friday to discuss global oil prices, the Ecuadorean government said on Monday.

"We're going to have a meeting of Latin American and Caribbean foreign and oil ministers, here in Quito, to reach consensus over oil, especially prices," Ecuador's Foreign Minister Guillaume Long said. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Richard Chang)