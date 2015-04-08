* OPEC governor: production cut of at least 800,000 bpd
needed
* Saudi Arabia boosts output as African producers lobby for
cut
* OPEC meets on June 5
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 8 OPEC should change course and
cut oil supply by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) or more to
prevent an expected return of Iranian exports from weighing on
prices, Libya's OPEC governor said.
The comments underline how the halving of oil prices
from $115 a barrel in June on global oversupply is hurting
OPEC's less wealthy members outside the Gulf and suggests the
12-nation group remains divided over the impact of its 2014
policy shift to defend market share, not prices.
"OPEC members, as a unit, need to re-evaluate their
strategies," Samir Kamal, Libya's OPEC governor and head of
planning at the North African country's oil ministry, told
Reuters by email.
They "need to reach an agreement to bring down the
production levels by at least 800,000 barrels a day, especially
now that an agreement has been reached with Iran which is
expected to increase its production", he said.
A framework deal announced last week to curb Iran's nuclear
work could eventually allow Tehran to boost oil exports, which
have been cut by almost half since 2012 due to Western
sanctions.
Four years after the ousting of leader Muammar Gaddafi,
Libya is struggling with two rival governments. Kamal represents
Libya on OPEC's board of governors, a body that influences but
does not decide OPEC policy.
When the producer group last met in November, Libya was
among member countries calling for a cut in production.
OPEC meets again on June 5 to set policy. Although they did
not oppose the group's no-cut decision of last year, other
non-Gulf OPEC members such as Venezuela and Iran have expressed
misgivings about it and sought supply reductions.
A group of 18 African oil producers - many of which are not
OPEC members - is lobbying for output curbs to boost prices that
it says have fallen to levels that threaten to spark social
unrest.
But without support from Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf
OPEC members, a rethink is unlikely. Saudi Arabia has increased
production to a record high and Kuwait has said OPEC will not
change policy at the June meeting.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)