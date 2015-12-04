GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
VIENNA Dec 4 Angolan Oil Minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on Friday he expected OPEC to maintain oil output policies when the group meets in Vienna later today.
Asked whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would maintain its existing policy, he replied: "I think so, I think so." (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)