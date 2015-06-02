VIENNA, June 2 Angolan Oil Minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said on Tuesday that $80 per barrel may be the right price for crude and that he would like oil prices to rise.

Brent crude oil for July was up 40 cents at $65.28 a barrel by 1030 GMT.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna to decide on production policy for the next six months. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)