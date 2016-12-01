UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
BAKU Dec 1 Azerbaijan has no intention of increasing crude oil output in 2017, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.
In written answers to a Reuters request for comment on the OPEC deal, Aliyev said the OPEC's decision to limit output would stabilise the global oil market.
Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to take part in another round of OPEC talks on December 9, if invited. (Reporting by Naila Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.