A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

LONDON OPEC should be able to reach a deal next month to limit oil production without too many exemptions for individual countries and without too much disagreement about output levels, the producer group's secretary general said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Barkindo also told a news conference on the sidelines of the Oil & Money conference that Russia, which is not an OPEC member, was not backtracking on its pledge to contribute to output limits should OPEC reach a deal at its next meeting on Nov. 30.

