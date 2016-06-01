VIENNA, June 1 OPEC will consider setting a new
oil output ceiling at its meeting on Thursday, four OPEC sources
said.
If agreed, the decision would represent a major compromise
among the group's members, which failed to agree on a ceiling
for the first time in years at its previous meeting in December
2015.
Until December, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries had a ceiling of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) - in
place since December 2011.
OPEC currently produces around 32.5 million bpd. Any ceiling
below that number would represent an effective production cut.
Three sources said the ceiling would need to be set
substantially above 30 million bpd, but a final figure would
likely require lengthy discussions.
