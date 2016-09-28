Sept 28 Oil prices rose on Wednesday after
sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries would limit oil production to 32.5 million barrels per
day.
KEY POINTS:
* A cut to 32.5 million barrels would represent a cut of
nearly 1 million barrels a day. OPEC production in August was
33.24 million barrels a day, it said in its monthly oil market
report.
* The producing group will agree to concrete levels of
production by each country at its next formal meeting in
November, the sources said. One source also said that once
production targets were reached, OPEC would reach out to
non-OPEC producers for cooperation.
* Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday
Iran, Nigeria and Libya would be allowed to produce "at maximum
levels that make sense" as part of any output limits which could
be set as early as the next OPEC meeting in November.
* The Saudi and Iranian economies depend heavily on oil but
in a post-sanctions environment, Iran is suffering less pressure
from the halving in crude prices since 2014 and its economy
could expand by almost 4 percent this year, according to the
International Monetary Fund. The Saudi economy has been
suffering from record budget deficits after a record gap of $98
billion last year.
COMMENTS:
SARP OZKAN, SENIOR ENERGY MARKET ANALYST WITH PONDEROSA ADVISORS
IN DENVER, COLORADO:
"It's definitely a shock that it's a lower output level that
they've agreed to. We'll see in November to see how they're
going to divvy these numbers around. It's going to be hard with
some of the producers below levels they want to be at currently.
For prices this is pretty bullish, so this is definitely going
to help U.S. producers. We could see a ramp up in activity and
even a rise in exports to fill void in lower production volumes
from OPEC.
"Right now we are oversupplied by pretty much about what
they're deciding to cut by, so I believe that cut size makes
sense.
"There are countries like Iran, Nigeria and Libya who are
below where they'd like to be in terms of production."
MICHAEL WITTNER, GLOBAL HEAD OF OIL RESEARCH AT SOCIETE GENERALE
IN NEW YORK:
"This could potentially be very significant, not for the
barrels that could be removed from the market, but because it's
a signal that the Saudis could be returning to active supply
management. That's the bottom line.
"It remains to be seen how many real barrels will be removed
from the market. To me, the significance is way beyond that:
they all sat down in a room and made a decision."
CARL LARRY DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR OIL &
GAS AT FROST & SULLIVAN:
"There was a lot leading up to this outcome: Saudi injecting
$20 billion riyal into system, Saudis cutting public pay... even
the consistently low imports into the U.S. for the last few
weeks. The time was long overdue and we may have even passed it.
Now it's a matter of how much higher is enough.
"If we're trading around $50 in November, the question is if
OPEC needs more at that point. It could be enough to spur
another cut and target even lower production.
"I think for the oil price, we're headed to $50 and then see
what we can get by November. Many countries are still going to
struggle with prices well below their break-even."
DAVID THOMPSON, EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT AT COMMODITIES-FOCUSED
BROKER POWERHOUSE IN CHICAGO:
"So, they came to an agreement and they promise they will
tell us in six weeks? If there is a deal, there is a deal: Show
it to me. Let me see the Saudi and Iranian and Russian oil
ministers standing next to one another."
PHIL FLYNN, SENIOR ENERGY ANALYST AT PRICE FUTURES GROUP IN
CHICAGO:
"This is a historic deal. This is the first time OPEC and
non-OPEC will agree together in over a decade. This should put a
floor on oil and should see oil move back toward the $60s. First
OPEC deal in eight years! The cartel proved that it still
matters even in the age of shale! This is the end of the
'production war' - OPEC claims victory."
TOM DONINO, CO-HEAD OF TRADING AT FNY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NEW
YORK:
"The market is a little surprised by it. Going into today
the majority of people thought there was not going to be a deal.
It doesn't seem to be that big of a cut but it certainly has
energy stocks and the energy futures market rallying."
PAUL ZEMSKY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES
AND SOLUTIONS AT VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN NEW YORK:
"If they agree on an output cap oil prices go higher and
that is good for U.S. earnings as we've seen the impact of lower
oil on those."
He said if higher oil prices lead to more production in the
U.S. that is overall positive for the economy and has a
multiplier effect beyond the energy sector to industrials,
services and even tech, and "could add one-quarter to one-third
point to GDP growth."
"Higher oil is a positive for the U.S. if it remains a
modest rise, between $50 and $60 per barrel. If it remains
reasonable, a rise in oil prices would mostly not hurt the
consumer."
MICHAEL TRAN, DIRECTOR OF ENERGY STRATEGY AT RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
IN NEW YORK:
"While a segment of the market will chalk the agreement up
to typical OPEC jaw-boning, the headline provides near-term
support while follow through and execution remains paramount.
The reinstalling of a system of checks and balances is a
constructive outcome given that lack of output accountability is
what has plagued OPEC over recent years."
JEFF QUIGLEY, DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MARKETS AT STRATAS ADVISORS IN
HOUSTON:
"The devil's in the details here. There's no final
announcement yet. And for them to say it's going to start in
November is very suspect to me. This stuff happens all the time,
backroom deals. This sounds preliminary to me.
"We don't know yet who's going to produce what. I want to
hear from the mouth of the Iranian oil minister that he's not
going to go back to pre-sanction levels. For the Saudis, it just
goes against the conventional wisdom of what they've been saying
and what they've been saying."
MICHAEL D. COHEN, HEAD OF ENERGY COMMODITIES RESEARCH AT
BARCLAYS IN NEW YORK:
"That would be more than half a million barrels a day lower
than what they were at in August. It appears this informal
output cut proposal that was reported earlier of 697,000 bpd is
their aspiration at this point. I'm going to reserve comment
until I see any final statement. Our view is that it is likely
that what is going to happen is nothing more than the status
quo, in which the Saudis usually reduce their output
post-summertime. And this is a good way to put a good face on
what is likely happening already. If that helps to preclude a
market participant from putting a short on then they've done
their job and they can wait to follow through on their words
until a time like November when the market rebalancing will be
closer at hand."
CRUDE OIL:
* Oil prices rose on the news
* The dollar hit a near-five month low
* Shares of oil companies rallied
