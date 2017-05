OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

VIENNA/DUBAI OPEC officials meeting in Vienna have yet to agree details of a plan to cut oil output and Iran is opposing such a move, OPEC sources said on Friday.

The talks, which began at 0800 GMT, are continuing, the sources said.

