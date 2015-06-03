VIENNA, June 3 OPEC is set to carry on pumping
oil nearly flat-out for months more, content that last year's
shock market therapy has revived moribund demand and knocked
back growing competition.
With oil prices having stabilised, for now, at around $65 a
barrel, some $20 off their January lows, there's little appetite
within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to
modify production limits, as some analysts have suggested is an
outside possibility.
"There is consensus among Gulf OPEC countries, and others,
to keep the ceiling unchanged," a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told
Reuters late on Tuesday after an informal meeting of the four
core Gulf Arab OPEC members earlier in the day.
The group meets on Friday following a two-day seminar
featuring the chief executives of the world's biggest energy
groups, including BP and Exxon, companies whose
fortunes have been abruptly altered by OPEC's decision to
abandon efforts aimed at sustaining oil prices at more than $100
a barrel in favour of defending market share.
"Nobody wants to rock the boat. The meeting is expected to
be smooth sailing," the source said.
That marks a change in tone from OPEC's last meeting in
November 2014, when Venezuela and others mounted an unsuccessful
bid to convince Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies to tighten the
taps on supply.
Instead, the kingdom laid out its new laissez faire
approach, saying it will no longer consider cutting output
without the cooperation of non-OPEC producers such as Russia.
This time calls for collaboration have been muted, and Moscow
disinterested.
The Gulf source said the outlook for the oil market is
positive, especially in the second half of this year, echoing
comments from other members even as traders say the market
remains in surplus.
"You can see that I'm not stressed, I'm happy," Saudi oil
minister Ali al-Naimi said on Monday.
There may still be some choppy moments. Iran is seeking to
clear space for its gradual return to the oil market after years
in which sanctions halved its oil exports to as little as 1
million barrels per day (bpd), an official said on Monday.
However, even if Iran and world powers meet a June 30
deadline for finalising a pact on gradually winding back
nuclear-related sanctions, most analysts expect it will be
months, if not a year or more, before Iran's production begins
to recover, leaving OPEC little reason to sort it out now.
"Due to heightened uncertainty with an (Iran nuclear) deal,
we think OPEC is likely to take a wait-and-see approach to the
prospect of additional oil," analysts at Barclays wrote.
Some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have
raised the remote possibility that OPEC might surprise the
market by increasing the output ceiling, now set at 30 million
bpd. Some of OPEC's 12 members have dismissed that option.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Jonathan Leff; Editing by Dale
Hudson and Alan Crosby)