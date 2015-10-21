VIENNA Oct 21 Only five non-OPEC countries have sent representatives to a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil market experts that began on Wednesday at the petroleum exporter group's Vienna headquarters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had invited eight non-member nations including Russia for talks on the market.

Of the non-OPEC countries invited, Mexico, Russia, Colombia, Kazakhstan and Brazil are understood to have sent representatives.

Non-OPEC producers have refused to work with OPEC in cutting supply to reduce a surplus that has prompted oil prices to sink to below $50 a barrel from $115 in June 2014.

In turn, OPEC has refused to limit supply alone and many of its members have raised output.

The meeting is not expected to increase the prospect of cooperation on supply curbs or show much support for a price band proposed by OPEC member Venezuela.

"There will be an exchange of views, discussion of the market and the OPEC secretariat's presentation, but I don't think there will be an agreement to coordinate," an OPEC delegate said.

OPEC's next meeting to set policy is scheduled for Dec. 4.

