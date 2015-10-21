* No OPEC, non-OPEC output cuts discussed - delegates
* Venezuela details its proposals to bolster market
* Russia says underinvestment is risk for producers
By Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin
VIENNA, Oct 21 A meeting of oil experts from
OPEC and non-member countries discussed the risk that low oil
prices would reduce investment in new supplies but agreed no
concrete steps on boosting the market, officials said after the
talks on Wednesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
invited eight non-member nations including Russia to the talks,
ahead of OPEC's policy-setting meeting at its Vienna
headquarters on Dec. 4.
Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino presented his
country's proposals for measures to bolster prices, such as an
OPEC and non-OPEC summit and said the market equilibrium price
for crude was around $88 a barrel.
"At $40 a barrel, we are below the equilibrium price," he
told reporters, reiterating comments made by Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday.
"We are concerned about the depletion of the reservoirs, the
decline of the production and about the investment that is
required," Del Pino said.
Non-OPEC producers have refused to work with OPEC in cutting
supply to reduce a surplus that has sent oil prices
below $50 a barrel, from $115 in June 2014. OPEC has refused to
cut supply alone and many members have raised output.
Russia's representative at the meeting, Ilya Galkin, head of
the international cooperation department at the Energy Ministry,
said investment was at risk.
"There is real risk for oil-producing countries of
underinvesting," he said. A "significant part of the meeting was
dedicated to Venezuela's proposals. We did not discuss
production cuts."
The meeting drew thin attendance from outside OPEC. Of the
eight non-OPEC countries invited, Mexico, Russia, Colombia,
Kazakhstan and Brazil are understood to have sent
representatives.
Most OPEC countries sent their national representatives, oil
experts who rank below ministers. The exceptions were Venezuela
and Ecuador, whose Oil Minister Pedro Merizalde-Pavón attended.
Venezuela's Del Pino said President Maduro had written to
the heads of state of countries participating in the meeting to
propose an OPEC and non-OPEC summit next month on the state of
the market.
Gulf OPEC members, including top exporter Saudi Arabia, have
shown no interest in returning to a strategy of supporting
prices, seeking instead to fight for market share.
Saudi Arabia has opposed such a summit, sources familiar
with the matter have said. Russia's representative on Wednesday
said any summit would happen only after two or three steps and
there would be another technical meeting possibly in December.
