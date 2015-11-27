(Adds meeting ends, detail on OPEC demand forecast)
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
VIENNA Nov 27 OPEC officials questioned an
upbeat forecast from the group's researchers in a meeting ahead
of next week's gathering of oil ministers, with some sceptical
there will be a quick easing of the supply glut in 2016.
The comments point to a less jubilant mood in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, whose oil
ministers meet to set policy on Dec. 4, than during their last
meeting in June. Oil has fallen to $45 a barrel on oversupply
concerns compared to $65 last time.
"Market data is showing loads of uncertainties," said one
source.
OPEC's national representatives - officials representing the
12 member-countries - plus officials from OPEC's Vienna
secretariat - met to discuss the market. The two-day meeting,
called the Economic Commission Board, finished on Friday.
A year ago, OPEC made its historic decision to refuse to
prop up prices by cutting supply and focus on defending market
share. The shift was led by Saudi Arabia, supported by other
Gulf OPEC members. Doubts about the policy among less wealthy
members are growing.
OPEC's research team expects higher demand for the group's
oil in 2016 as supply from rival producers declines, reducing
the global supply glut. World oil demand is expected to rise by
1.25 million barrels per day.
One of the differences in views, an OPEC delegate said, was
around whether OPEC's demand forecast is too optimistic, while
another non-Gulf delegate was downbeat about the outlook.
"No, it is not," the second delegate said, asked if the
market outlook appeared better. "It is complicated."
"We think it will take a longer time for the market to go
back to stability. Maybe another year and half," another
delegate said before the ECB meeting.
Nonetheless, OPEC is widely expected to leave its current
policy in place when ministers meet.
Delegates from Gulf OPEC members have made clear that any
U-turn would be possible only if large producers outside OPEC,
notably Russia, were to join coordinated output cuts. The chance
of that happening currently looks slim.
"I am not very optimistic any breakthrough will happen
during the coming OPEC meeting," said a delegate from a country
that wants supply cuts who is yet to arrive in Vienna. "I hope I
will be proved wrong."
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal; Editing by
Michael Urquhart and Susan Thomas)