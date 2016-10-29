VIENNA Oct 29 Officials from OPEC and
non-member oil producing countries met on Saturday aiming to
build support for an OPEC plan to reduce output one day after
OPEC members were unable to agreed on how to implement the deal.
Arriving for the meeting with OPEC's High Level Committee of
exporters, only the representative of non-OPEC Azerbaijan made
comments supportive of the need for producer action to help prop
up prices.
"Today we will discuss the recognised positions of
countries, first of all the OPEC countries," Azerbaijan's energy
minister Natig Aliyev told reporters outside OPEC's
headquarters.
"Just one week ago we met with the president of Venezuela,"
he added, in reference to the south American OPEC member which
has been pushing for measures to support prices.
"Venezuela and Azerbaijan agree that some measures will be
taken to stabilise the market. We agreed the price of oil can be
around $60 per barrel."
Oil is trading closer to $50 a barrel, less than
half its price of mid-2014, weighed down by persistent
oversupply and squeezing the incomes of exporting nations.
Other non-OPEC officials did not mention joint producer
action.
The deputy minister for Kazakhstan, asked what he hoped the
meeting would achieve, said: "We just hope the price will react
and it will increase."
Brazil's representative said his country was attending only
as an observer.
"Brazilian production will increase in the next few years,"
said Brazilian official Marcio Felix.
Russia, which is one of the world's top producers and has
been supporting action with OPEC to prop up prices, is also
attending the meeting, so far without making public comment in
Vienna.
On Friday, an OPEC-only meeting of officials to work out the
details of a plan to reduce oil production failed to reach
agreement after hours of talks amid objections by Iran which has
been reluctant to even freeze its output levels, OPEC sources
said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
last month in Algiers to reduce OPEC oil production to between
32.50 million and 33 million barrels per day, OPEC's first
output cut since 2008, in an effort to help prop up prices.
The OPEC High Committee does not decide policy but will make
recommendations to the next OPEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 30.
Other non-OPEC nations sending representatives to Saturday's
talks are Mexico, Oman and Bolivia.
