VIENNA Nov 28 OPEC was trying on Monday to
rescue a deal to limit oil output as tensions grew among the
producer group and non-OPEC member Russia, with top exporter
Saudi Arabia saying markets would rebalance even without an
agreement.
OPEC experts started a meeting in Vienna at 0900 GMT and
were due to make recommendations to their ministers on how
exactly the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
should reduce production when it meets on Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, the Algerian and Venezuelan oil ministers were to
travel to Moscow on Monday and Tuesday in a final attempt to
persuade Russia to take part in cuts instead of merely freezing
output, which has reached new highs in the past year.
In September, OPEC, which accounts for a third of global oil
production, agreed to cap output at around 32.5-33.0 million
barrels per day versus the current 33.64 million bpd to prop up
oil prices, which have more than halved since mid-2014.
The meeting on Nov. 30 was expected to rubber-stamp that
deal, with Russia and some other non-OPEC producers such as
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan also contributing.
But doubts emerged in recent weeks as OPEC's No.2 and 3
producers, Iraq and Iran, expressed reservations about the
mechanics of output reductions and Saudi Arabia voiced concern
about Russia's willingness to cut.
On Friday, OPEC cancelled an experts meeting with non-OPEC
producers scheduled for Nov. 28 after Saudi Arabia said the
organisation needed to sort out its differences first.
Over the weekend, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said
oil markets would rebalance even without an output-limiting
pact. That contrasted with his previous statements, in which he
had said Riyadh was keen for a deal.
Doubts about OPEC's ability to deliver promised cuts sent
Brent crude down 2 percent on Monday to less than $47
per barrel.
OPEC ministers started arriving in Vienna on Sunday for the
group's regular twice-yearly talks but Falih was not expected to
land before Tuesday evening, leaving little time for traditional
pre-meeting discussions with peers.
Iranian state news agency MEHR published an editorial on
Sunday accusing Saudi Arabia of declaring a new "war on oil
prices" and reneging on its promises to limit output.
The tone contrasted with Iranian news agencies' more upbeat
coverage of OPEC's informal meeting in September in Algeria,
when the initial deal was reached.
