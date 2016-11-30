* Saudis to cut output by 0.5 million bpd
By Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar
VIENNA, Nov 30 OPEC agreed on Wednesday its
first oil output cuts since 2008 after Saudi Arabia accepted "a
big hit" on its production and dropped its demand on arch-rival
Iran to slash output.
Non-OPEC Russia will also join output reductions for the
first time in 15 years to help the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries prop up oil prices.
Brent crude jumped over 9 percent to more than $50 a
barrel as Riyadh reached a compromise with Iran and after
fast-growing producer Iraq also agreed to curtail its booming
output.
"OPEC has proved to the sceptics that it is not dead. The
move will speed up market rebalancing and erosion of the global
oil glut," said OPEC watcher Amrita Sen from consultancy Energy
Aspects.
Iran and Russia are effectively fighting two proxy wars
against Saudi Arabia, in Yemen and Syria, and many sceptics had
said the countries would struggle to find a compromise amid
frosty political relations.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said ahead of the
meeting that the kingdom was prepared to accept "a big hit" on
production to get a deal done.
"I think it is a good day for the oil markets, it is a good
day for the industry and ... it should be a good day for the
global economy. I think it will be a boost to global economic
growth," he told reporters after the decision.
OPEC produces a third of global oil, or around 33.6 million
barrels per day, and under the Wednesday deal it would reduce
output by around 1.2 million bpd from January 2017.
Saudi Arabia will take the lion's share of cuts by reducing
output by almost 0.5 million bpd to 10.06 million bpd. Its Gulf
OPEC allies - the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar - would
cut by a total 0.3 million bpd.
Iraq, which had insisted on higher output quotas to fund its
fight against Islamic State militants, unexpectedly agreed to
reduce production - by 0.2 million bpd.
Iran was allowed to boost production slightly from its
October level - a major victory for Tehran, which has long
argued it needs to regain market share lost under Western
sanctions.
Clashes between Saudi Arabia and Iran dominated many
previous OPEC meetings.
"If you get this deal done, it would be huge. You remove a
lot of oil from the market and you get the Russian
participation," said veteran OPEC watcher and founder of Pira
consultancy Gary Ross.
He said oil could rise to $55 per barrel.
WILL OPEC COMPLY?
Falih had long insisted OPEC would do an output-limiting
deal only if non-OPEC producers contributed.
OPEC president Qatar said non-OPEC producers had agreed to
reduce output by a further 0.6 million bpd, of which Russia
would contribute some 0.3 million.
Russia, which had long resisted cutting output, pushed its
production to new record highs in recent months.
"Russia will gradually cut output in the first half of 2017
by up to 300,000 barrels per day, on a tight schedule as
technical capabilities allow," Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak told a briefing in Moscow.
Novak, who spoke an hour after OPEC announced its deal, did
not say from which output levels Russia would cut.
A combined output reduction of 1.8 million bpd by OPEC and
non-OPEC represents almost 2 percent of global output and would
help the market clear a stocks overhang, which had sent prices
crashing from levels as high as $115 a barrel seen in mid-2014.
Non-OPEC Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have said they might also
cut.
OPEC suspended Indonesia's membership on Wednesday since the
country, a net importer, could not cut output, Qatar said.
The move will not affect OPEC's overall reduction as
Indonesia's share of cuts will be redistributed among other
members.
Bob McNally, president of Washington-based consultancy
Rapidan group, said on Twitter that compliance with cuts would
be key: "In deals with Russia, OPEC is like (the late U.S.)
President (Ronald) Reagan used to say: 'Trust but verify'."
OPEC will hold talks with non-OPEC producers on Dec. 9. The
organisation will also have its next meeting on May 25 to
monitor the deal and could extend it for six months, Qatar said.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Shadia Nasralla
and Lisa Barrington; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Dale Hudson)