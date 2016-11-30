UPDATE 1-Pope says will be "sincere" with Trump at Vatican meeting
Francis says keeps open mind, seeks common ground
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, May 13 Pope Francis said on Saturday he would be "sincere" with U.S. President Donald Trump over their sharp differences on subjects such as immigration and climate change when the two hold their first meeting at the Vatican later this month.