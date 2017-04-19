LONDON, April 19 OPEC plans to meet with
non-OPEC oil producers on the same day as its scheduled May 25
conference, sources familiar with the arrangements said, as they
decide whether to extend supply cuts into the second half of the
year.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will convene at their Vienna headquarters. Joint talks
with non-OPEC oil ministers will also take place that day, two
sources said.
A number of key OPEC members including top exporter Saudi
Arabia support extending their supply-cut agreement into the
second half of 2017 if all producers, including non-OPEC, also
agree, OPEC sources have told Reuters.
The plan for same-day meetings suggests the issue will be
settled more quickly than last year, when the deal was agreed.
OPEC met on Nov. 30 to decide its own output cuts, and a
gathering with non-OPEC took place more than a week later.
The schedule for May 25 is not final and could be changed
nearer the time, the sources said.
Under the deal, OPEC is curbing its output by about 1.2
million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months in an attempt
to eradicate a supply glut. Russia and 10 other non-OPEC
producers agreed to cut half as much.
The accord has lifted oil prices, which are near $55
a barrel. However, still-large inventories and higher output
from some producers such as the United States - which is not
participating in the supply accord - have limited the rally.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)