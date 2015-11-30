VIENNA Nov 30 OPEC is set to debate a technical
increase of its production ceiling later this week to
accommodate returning member Indonesia, delegates said on
Monday, while hopes of a meaningful dialogue with rival non-OPEC
members all but faded.
Indonesia asked OPEC this year to renew its membership,
aiming to benefit from closer ties with oil producers. Some in
the cartel say that Indonesia can offer insights in to oil
consumers' views as it is now a net oil importer.
Indonesia produces some 900,000 barrels per day and this
would need to be accommodated into OPEC's production ceiling,
which has not changed from 30 million bpd over the past few
years.
OPEC needs to present the issue very carefully to the
markets so it is perceived only as a technical accommodation and
not as a production increase at a time oil prices are already
trading far below OPEC's expectations because of a growing
global oil glut.
Oil prices have more than halved in the past 18 months to
trade at just $45 per barrel after OPEC decided to fight for
market share with rival producers by increasing output instead
of cutting it to prop up prices.
One OPEC delegate, who asked not to be named, said raising
the ceiling to 31 million bpd would be discussed at the Dec. 4
meeting and added he saw no impact on prices because Indonesian
supply would simply be taken from non-OPEC to OPEC.
"Indonesia is rejoining, so how can you leave the ceiling at
30 million barrels a day? It is sensible," a second OPEC
delegate said.
A third delegate said he expected the issue to be discussed
this week but he added a formal decision might be taken later.
NO ONE FROM RUSSIA
OPEC has long said it would not cut its production alone and
needed cooperation from all non-OPEC producers if they wanted to
support prices via output decreases.
U.S. output has began declining as lower oil prices reduced
the appeal of the shale oil boom.
But Russia, the world's largest oil producer, has instead
ramped up output, taking OPEC by surprise, as its industry has
benefited from a steep rouble devaluation, which the Kremlin
used to cushion the impact of low oil prices.
Most recent data showed that Russian oil firms are drilling
even more oil wells signalling it is ready for a protracted
fight for market share with OPEC, as its industry can carry on
even if oil prices reach $35 per barrel.
Last week, Russian energy sources said the country was not
planning to send high-ranking officials for consultations with
OPEC due to a lack of consensus on output cuts.
On Monday, Russia's Energy Ministry said it had decided
against sending observers at all. Instead, the
ministry expects an experts-level meeting with OPEC in
mid-December.
A year ago, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and
Russia's most influential energy official, Rosneft
head Igor Sechin, attended consultations before OPEC held talks.
