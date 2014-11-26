VIENNA Nov 26 Iranian Oil Minister Bijan
Zangeneh said on Wednesday some OPEC members, but not Iran
itself, believed it was time to defend market share in the face
of growing supplies from non-OPEC nations.
He made the comments ahead of a meeting with Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi.
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna.
Impromptu talks between Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC member
Venezuela and oil powers Russia and Mexico yielded no agreement
on Tuesday on how to address a growing oil glut.
