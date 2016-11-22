BUDAPEST Nov 22 OPEC should allow Iraq to
continue raising output with no restrictions, Foreign Minister
Ibrahim al-Jafari told reporters in Budapest on Tuesday,
commenting on a plan by the organisation to limit supply in
order to support prices.
"We think we should increase output. Iraq is in a special
situation ...we are at war," he said, referring to the ongoing
military campaign to defeat Islamic State.
"It would not be fair for us to cut oil output."
OPEC meets at the end of the month at its headquarters in
Vienna. Iraq is the second-largest producer of the 14-member
group, behind Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; writing by Maher
Chmaytelli in Baghdad; editing by Jason Neely)