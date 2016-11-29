(Adds details, context)

ASTANA Nov 29 Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Kanat Bozumbayev, has not yet decided whether to attend the meeting of OPEC members and other oil producers in Vienna, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I don't know yet, I have booked the tickets but I don't know whether I'm going or not," Bozumbayev said before a government meeting.

Bozumbayev said Kazakhstan - along with Russia, Azerbaijan and Mexico - was waiting for members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to agree among themselves on proposed output cuts.

OPEC said in September it would limit output in an effort to boost prices, which have languished at less than half of their mid-2014 levels due to a persistent supply glut.

Details of the deal, however, have yet to be agreed upon. Iraq and others, such as Libya and Nigeria, have asked for exemptions, while non-OPEC member Russia and top exporter Saudi Arabia have said markets would rebalance even without a cut.

OPEC experts ended a Monday meeting without agreeing details on how much individual countries would cut in the output reduction plan to be presented to an OPEC ministerial gathering on Nov. 30, an OPEC source has told Reuters.

OPEC has been trying to get Russia and other non-OPEC producers to participate in the plan to reduce output and support the market. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue)