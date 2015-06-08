(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 8 OPEC has never really been a
"cartel" in the conventional sense of an organisation that
agrees to restrict output to maximise revenues.
So its decision on Friday not to cut production was entirely
predictable and the only practical option open to its members.
The strategy of maintaining production even as prices fall,
led by the Saudis but now more or less embraced by most of the
organisation's membership, is really the only sensible course.
Most traders sense this: the price of Brent for delivery in
December 2015 has been virtually unchanged since February and
barely moved on Friday.
If the organisation was confronted by a temporary shortfall
in demand it might make sense to cut output to secure more
revenue.
But faced with a permanent shock from the supply side, such
as the shale revolution, and the permanent loss of demand from
substitution and conservation, the organisation's only
sustainable response is to continue pumping and allow the market
to adjust.
Attempts to buck the market always end in failure, a lesson
top Saudi officials and others in OPEC have learned the hard way
over the last 50 years.
OPEC OBJECTIVES
According to its founding statute, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, to use its full name, was
established in 1960 to coordinate and unify the petroleum
policies of its members (Article 2(A)).
The organisation also seeks "ways and means of ensuring the
stabilization of prices ... with a view to eliminating harmful
and unnecessary fluctuations" (Art. 2(B)) as well as a "steady
income" for producing countries and a "fair return" on capital
for investors in the oil industry (Art. 2(C)).
OPEC ministers confer regularly and typically announce their
decision in the form of a collective production target and
sometimes allocations (colloquially termed "quotas") for
individual member countries.
This has given rise to the myth that OPEC is a cartel that
has successfully raised prices by restricting the amount of oil
that its members produce.
"OPEC has ... achieved a reputation that embraces extremes
of response," Ian Skeet, a former Shell executive, wrote almost
30 years ago. "It has been commended, reviled, supported,
opposed."
"It has been variously envied and derided for the transfer
to itself of hundreds of billions of dollars, and for having
been, or not been, a successful cartel," Skeet explained ("OPEC,
twenty-five years of prices and politics" 1988).
The reality, however, has been very different. OPEC has only
intermittently and with limited success behaved like a cartel.
Its power over the oil market has been vastly exaggerated.
During its first decade, OPEC was almost exclusively
concerned with raising its share of oil revenues by taking
ownership of the oilfields and increasing taxation on operating
companies.
Most OPEC members raced to increase their output as quickly
as possible.
In the 1970s, members turned their attention to coordinating
prices and discounts but were still free to pump as much as
possible.
It was not until March 1982 that OPEC began to announce a
collective production target and allocations for individual
member countries ("OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin" 2014).
For the last 33 years, the organisation has announced a
collective target but has not always been able to agree on
individual allocations and the target has sometimes excluded
certain member countries such as Iraq.
There have been only three periods when members agreed to
restrict production significantly to remove supply from the
market and achieve higher prices: 1984-1986, 1998-2002 and
2008-2010.
Even in these periods, the cuts for most members were
notional, with widespread cheating and non-compliance. Real cuts
fell almost entirely on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates.
Other members such as Iran and Iraq have consistently
rejected production restraints because they need to maintain
government income and pay for defence-related expenditures.
At its most powerful during the oil shock of 1973/74, OPEC
accounted for half of global oil production. But its share since
the 1980s has generally been no more than around 40 percent.
If OPEC has ever really behaved like a cartel, it has been a
very incomplete one.
"Unless it controlled the world's entire production, it
could not possibly maintain the new status quo forever. Sooner
or later other producers would challenge it," historian Stephen
Howarth wrote about the organisation's problems with rival
producers in the 1980s ("A century in oil" 1997).
EXTERNAL SHOCKS
The big shocks in oil prices over the last 50 years have all
originated outside the organisation. In 1973, it was the
exhaustion of spare capacity in the United States after two
decades of very low prices which set the stage for the oil
shock.
In the 1980s and 1990s production from newly developed
fields in the North Sea, Alaska, the Soviet Union, China and the
Gulf of Mexico which depressed prices for around 15 years.
In 1997-98, the Asian financial crisis depressed demand
sending prices below $10 per barrel. In 2004-2008, it was
booming demand in Asia, and especially China, that sent prices
soaring above $140.
Most recently, the global financial crisis and now the shale
revolution in North America have sent oil prices plunging.
In all these instances, OPEC and its members have been
forced to adapt to market conditions rather than driven them.
The organisation has been most successful when it
accommodated itself to changing supply and demand conditions
rather than tried to fight them.
Efforts to change prices by restraining supply have
generally failed and left member countries with both lower
prices and lower market share (1982-85) or succeeded only in the
short term (1998-2000 and 2008-2009).
Faced with the shale revolution in the United States, which
has unleashed a wave of mid-priced crude onto the market, Saudi
Arabia and the rest of OPEC have taken the only sensible course
open to them: do nothing.
The oil market will gradually rebalance. There are signs
that the process is already well underway. Demand will grow much
faster than when prices were over $100 per barrel while new
investment in supply will be curbed.
The major producers around the Middle East Gulf will
continue to increase their production though they will see
sharply reduced revenues.
Shale producers, too, will survive, though the industry will
be forced to become more efficient and some of the highest cost
and most speculative projects will be abandoned.
The real burden of adjustment will fall on the highest cost
and most risky projects which are caught in the cross-fire.
The North Sea, the Arctic and OPEC's own weaker members in
Africa and Latin America will all struggle to attract investment
and maintain let alone grow output in a low-price environment.
