* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2gc3wDN
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2gB5fXV
By John Kemp
LONDON, Nov 23 OPEC officials are struggling to
reach a final agreement on how to share out production cuts
implied by the preliminary output accord agreed by ministers in
September.
In theory, all OPEC members would benefit in absolute terms
if an output cut produced even a modest and sustained rise in
oil prices, so there are strong financial incentives for a deal.
But all members are acutely aware an agreement is about more
than just a short-term boost to export earnings and has
implications for the future regional power structure in the
Gulf, which makes a deal harder.
Saudi Arabia will not accept any diminution of its dominant
role as the world's largest oil exporter and the major financial
power in the Gulf region. By contrast, Iran and Iraq do not want
to cement Saudi hegemony.
The political implications for the regional power structure
caused the last attempt to negotiate a production deal to fall
apart in Doha in April, when it was vetoed by the Saudi royal
court, and could yet do so again.
OUTPUT AND POWER
OPEC members need to find cuts totalling at least 640,000
barrels per day (bpd) and perhaps as much as 1.14 million bpd to
bring production back into line with the target of 32.5 to 33.0
million bpd (tmsnrt.rs/2gc3wDN).
Saudi Arabia has indicated a willingness to curb its
production provided cuts are shared equitably among the
organisation's members and the agreement is transparent,
credible and verifiable.
Saudi officials have indicated any agreement can provide
some flexibility for Libya and Nigeria, both of which have been
hit by supply interruptions which officials characterise as
temporary.
But Iran, which claims its output is still recovering from
the imposition of secondary sanctions by the United States
between 2011 and 2015, has a more ambiguous claim to
flexibility.
And Saudi officials have made clear that all members of OPEC
must share in the burden of production cuts, including Iraq.
In theory, the negotiations turn on mundane issues including
claims for exemptions and the use of members' own production
data versus estimates from "secondary sources" to establish
baselines from which to cut.
In reality, the negotiations are about the profound issue of
sharing out oil revenues and diplomatic, military and economic
power, which is what makes progress so difficult.
RELATIVE WINNERS
OPEC members are reportedly trying to reach agreement on a
deal lasting for just six months, but the production allocations
are likely to be cited as a baseline for future deals.
Production allocations reached now risk become embedded in
future agreements, which is why Iran and Iraq are resisting
attempts to bind their output at low levels, or even at all.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both currently
producing record volumes of oil and their share of total OPEC
output is relatively high in historical terms.
Both are status quo powers and want any production freeze or
cuts to be calculated from a current production baseline.
By contrast, Iran's production remains well below the peak
achieved before the revolution, war with Iraq and U.S. sanctions
took their toll, and the country's share of OPEC output is
relatively low.
Iraq's production is currently at an all time high, but like
Iran its share of total OPEC output remains relatively low by
historical standards.
Iran and Iraq are disruptive powers intent on challenging
the status quo, with less interest in an agreement that
entrenches current production baselines and restricts their
ambitions to grow future oil output.
The political implications explain why any deal can only be
agreed at ministerial level at the end of November; the issues
cannot be resolved by officials alone during the technical talks
currently underway.
But any eventual deal on production allocations will only be
possible if it has political backing, at least implicitly, from
top political leaders in Riyadh, Teheran and Baghdad.
BASELINE QUESTION
Experienced negotiators understand that the initial baseline
from which discussions proceed has enormous implications for the
outcome.
The party that succeeds in establishing the baseline is
likely to achieve the most important gains from the
negotiations.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE therefore tend to focus on recent
production and export levels from the 1990s and 2000s when
talking about output allocations.
But Iran and Iraq have both experienced significant
disruption of their oil production and exports during the last
30 years as a result of unrest, war and sanctions.
Iran tends to focus on production levels and market share
from much further back in the 1960s and 1970s to support its
claim for a higher allocation.
The contrasting fortunes of the major Gulf states over the
last 50 years explain why agreeing on a baseline for allocations
is so difficult (tmsnrt.rs/2gB5fXV).
In 1965, Saudi Arabia's crude and liquids production stood
at around 2.2 million bpd, slightly ahead of 1.9 million bpd in
Iran and 1.3 million bpd in Iraq.
Between 1965 and 2015, however, Saudi production increased
by 440 percent compared with 207 percent for Iraq and 105
percent for Iran.
Saudi Arabia's crude and liquids production stood at 12.0
million bpd in 2015, which was three times higher than the 3.9
million bpd in Iran and 4.0 million bpd in Iraq ("Statistical
Review of World Energy", BP, 2016).
SETTING ALLOCATIONS
OPEC has struggled with the question of production baselines
and output allocations throughout its history.
In the past, there have been proposals to base allocations
on: current production; nominal capacity; historical output;
proved reserves; population size; revenue requirements; and
development needs (GDP per capita).
OPEC members have proposed allocations based on all these
concepts at different times in the past without agreeing even in
principle on which is the most suitable or equitable.
In practice, Saudi Arabia has usually decided how much to
produce and cajoled the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to
accept allocations.
Iran, Iraq and other members have been left to produce as
much as they are able given war, unrest and sanctions ("OPEC and
other commodity cartels", Alhajji and Huettner, 2000).
CREATIVE DIPLOMACY
OPEC officials are currently struggling with how to come up
with an agreement that cuts production in the short term without
appearing to prejudge the question of long-term market shares.
Diplomats are paid to resolve differences and when that
isn't possible to come up with an agreement so complicated and
ambiguous everyone can claim to have won (or at least avoid the
appearance of having lost).
OPEC's negotiators have several options for trying to reach
a suitably flexible and ambiguous agreement and appear to be
utilising at least some of them.
The first is to make clear that any agreement on allocations
is time-limited, leaving open the question of whether it will be
extended or form the basis for future deals.
The second is to grant to selective exemptions, either
explicitly or by allowing some members to state that they are
not bound by their allocations. OPEC has used this tactic in the
past.
The third and most important source of flexibility is
creativity around the baselines where there are lots of
opportunities for creative obfuscation.
The choice of reference period gives plenty of scope to
adjust which members must cut the most and which must cut the
least. Different members could even be given different reference
periods.
In extremis, OPEC members could give up setting production
levels and simply announce by how much each country will cut
output, leaving the exact baselines undefined. OPEC has used
this tactic before, too.
In the run up to the ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, there
is plenty of scope for creating lots of useful diplomatic
confusion.
In the end, however, an agreement is as much about regional
power as about oil revenues, and that means it goes beyond
ministerial level to political leaders.
The question is whether Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq can
reach a deal despite disagreeing about the regional power
structure, or whether the wider competition for influence will
torpedo an accord.
