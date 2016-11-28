(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 28 Saudi Arabia is trying to
re-establish some negotiating leverage within OPEC by
threatening to block an output cutting deal unless other members
share more of the burden.
Saudi negotiators made a mistake at the organisation's last
meeting in September by appearing too eager to secure a deal,
which has emboldened other members to harden their own
positions.
Now the Saudis are trying to push others into making
concessions by raising the prospect that if they do not there
will be no deal, an outcome that would be worse for everyone.
For two years between mid-2014 and mid-2016, Saudi Arabia
took the hardest line within OPEC, insisting it would only cut
output if joined by all other OPEC and major non-OPEC producers.
For reasons that remain unexplained, the Saudi position
shifted significantly between the OPEC meetings in June 2016 and
September 2016, and the kingdom became much more interested in
reaching an agreement.
The shift may have been the result of a change in oil
minister, the continued drawdown of the kingdom's foreign
currency reserves, and the deteriorating economic situation at
home.
It may also reflect the previous strategy's failure to
rebalance the oil market within a reasonable time frame and the
prospective share sale in the national oil production company.
Whatever the reason, Saudi negotiators went into the last
round of OPEC talks in September determined to obtain a
provisional agreement and willing to show enough flexibility to
obtain it.
But by appearing eager, almost desperate, for a deal, Saudi
Arabia signalled it wanted an agreement more than its major
rivals within OPEC, Iran and Iraq, and its major outside
competitor, Russia.
In response, all three have hardened their positions and
resisted pressure to join Saudi Arabia in cutting their own
production.
Russia has offered a freeze dressed up as a cut from a
planned increase in 2017. Iraq has hinted at a cut which really
appears to be a freeze. Iran's position remains ambiguous but it
insists it will not limit its output.
OPEC members and observers understand that in any realistic
deal, Saudi Arabia and its close allies the United Arab Emirates
and Kuwait will do most of the real cutting.
Past experience shows Saudi Arabia and its allies always
provide most of the real reductions, with other members
frequently cheating on quotas.
For an agreement to produce a significant tightening of the
supply-demand balance and lift oil prices, Saudi Arabia and its
allies will have to contribute very large output cuts.
The market will not assign much credibility to promises of
cutbacks by other members given their history of non-compliance.
The Saudis need token cuts from other producers, or at least
a credible freeze, however, to provide them with diplomatic
cover for what is a humiliating climb down and to sell the deal
to a domestic audience.
To re-establish some leverage in the negotiations, Saudi
officials have resorted to brinkmanship, threatening that there
will be no deal at all unless Iran, Iraq and Russia are more
cooperative.
But this exercise in brinkmanship has been left very late.
It remains unclear whether Iraq, Iran and Russia really would be
hurt more by failure to conclude a deal and whether they are
ready to give Saudi Arabia at least the cosmetic reductions the
kingdom needs.
