VIENNA Dec 3 Russia has very little possibility
to reduce oil production, the Chief Executive of Russia's LUKOIL
said on Thursday, adding that he aims to maintain
output at the country's second largest producer broadly flat
next year.
Severe winter conditions and flooding of reservoirs make it
almost impossible for the country to reduce output despite
repeated calls from OPEC to act in tandem to prop up prices,
Vagit Alekperov told Reuters in an interview.
"We have repeatedly tried to think about it. But we simply
cannot do it," he said in Vienna where he was meeting Iraqi oil
officials for talks about joint projects. On Friday the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold a
regular meeting in Vienna.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Michael Urquhart)