By Dmitry Zhdannikov

VIENNA Dec 3 Russia has very little possibility to reduce oil production, the Chief Executive of Russia's LUKOIL said on Thursday, adding that he aims to maintain output at the country's second largest producer broadly flat next year.

Severe winter conditions and flooding of reservoirs make it almost impossible for the country to reduce output despite repeated calls from OPEC to act in tandem to prop up prices, Vagit Alekperov told Reuters in an interview.

"We have repeatedly tried to think about it. But we simply cannot do it," he said in Vienna where he was meeting Iraqi oil officials for talks about joint projects. On Friday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold a regular meeting in Vienna.

LUKOIL produces as much as OPEC members Nigeria or Angola, or around 2 percent of global output.

Alekperov said LUKOIL was working with Iraq towards switching from the current service fees contract - where the oil majors get a per barrel dollar fee remuneration for the work they do - towards more profitable arrangements.

LUKOIL operates the giant West Qurna-2 oilfield in the country.

"We would like it to be more like concessions. Not a full production sharing deal but with some elements of it".

Iraq has asked oil firms to reduce investment after oil prices dropped and the country accumulated large debts as it is struggling to find enough oil to repay the majors for the work they are doing on its fields.

Baghdad, which also has contracts with oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, insists oil firms should cut investment without compromising production targets.

Alekperov said he hoped most agreements would be reached in 2016. "The cut in investments usually means a cut in output. We need a comfortable investment mechanism."

Alekperov also said he believed there was no price war between Russia and OPEC in Europe's crude markets and the fact that Saudi barrels were sometimes appearing in new places was normal marketing practice by buyers to put pressure on sellers.

"There is no huge battle. European markets are well structured to receive Russian oil by pipelines and via Baltic terminals. Iraqi and Libyan crude have always been competing with Russia in Europe," he said.

"As for the recent Saudi oil shipments to European countries like Poland, these are marketing steps ahead of contract renegotiation with Russian companies," he said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Michael Urquhart)