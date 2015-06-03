VIENNA, June 3 Six months after OPEC upended oil
markets and sent prices crashing, the head of U.S. oil giant
ExxonMobil has an unusual message for the cartel:
thanks.
While Exxon and other large oil companies have been forced
to slash spending, cut staff and sacrifice tens of billions of
dollars in revenue as oil prices halved, they have also watched
with quiet satisfaction as upstart rivals from the U.S. shale
patch struggle simply to survive through the downturn.
The price collapse has helped shine a sharper light on the
highest-cost producers, Rex Tillerson, head of the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, told a rare meeting of oil
executives and OPEC ministers.
"We're trying to discover where the marginal barrels are
around the world. It's important for all of us to know," he
said. "We are constantly chasing the price against the cost of
supply."
"We live with a lot of uncertainty and we're rewarded for
how well we manage it," said Tillerson, one of the best-paid
CEOs in the world. If you can't live with uncertainty, "be a
librarian", he said.
OPEC decided against cutting its oil production last year to
fight for market share with non-OPEC producers, thus aggravating
a global oil glut that arose due to a shale boom in the United
States. The group is expected to maintain that policy on Friday
at its first meeting since the November decision.
Oil prices crashed to as low as $46 per barrel by early 2015
from as much as $115 in mid-2014.
Prices have recovered to around $65 per barrel in recent
weeks on fears that oil companies have reduced investments too
quickly and too steeply, which might result in project delays
and reduced output.
Tillerson has repeatedly said the downturn was a time of
opportunities to acquire rivals, although Exxon has yet to
emulate a megadeal done by rival Royal Dutch Shell in
April to acquire smaller competitor BG for $70 billion.
Tillerson also urged against excessive cuts amid a low oil
price environment - be it capital spending or staff: "We are
chasing a moving target (oil price). We always overshoot in both
directions - on the way up and on the way down".
OPEC ministers and delegates said they saw prices rising
further to $70-80 per barrel, but not all CEOs agree.
The head of oil major BP, Bob Dudley, said he saw
softness in prices in the second half of 2015 as global supply
outpaces demand.
Weak prices might be what companies such as Exxon and BP
need if they want to expand.
"If we stay lower for longer, we might see more activity in
M&A (mergers and acquisitions)," Dudley said.
But besides the consolidatory impact, low oil prices could
also encourage some substantial changes such as previously
unheard-of partnerships between operators.
"We have always shared risk and reward through equity
partnerships but we need to be more creative to keep pushing
back frontiers in a $60 world," Dudley said.
The head of French oil company Total, Patrick
Pouyanne, said he was confident technology would achieve further
breakthroughs to allow the U.S. shale oil industry to increase
output even in an environment of low oil prices.
Asked whether he had a target price in mind for U.S. shale
or Total's operations in general, Pouyanne said: "We have a
margin - not a target price. I'm not crazy to bet on one target
price".
